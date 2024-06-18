Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,288. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

