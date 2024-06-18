Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.15 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 101,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

