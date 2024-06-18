Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,995,000 after buying an additional 3,264,288 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,333,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,220,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 455,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 183,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 137,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,840. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

