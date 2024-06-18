Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME remained flat at $196.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 285,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,069. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.97 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

