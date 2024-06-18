Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 83,972 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

