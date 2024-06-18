Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $150.22. 251,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,185. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average is $152.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

