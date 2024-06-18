Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.0 %

ADM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,573. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.