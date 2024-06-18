Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 10,537,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,166,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

