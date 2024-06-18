Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 4,361 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,379,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,674. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $453.17 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $535.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

