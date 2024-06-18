Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.60. 167,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.