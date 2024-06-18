Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 6,065 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,905. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

