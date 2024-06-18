Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 534,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 815,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

The company has a market cap of $923.20 million, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $78,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Angi by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

