Analysts’ Upgrades for June 17th (ACTG, AGYS, AMRN, ATLC, BDC, DHR, DRD, FLEX, HSII, IVZ)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 17th:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

