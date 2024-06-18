Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target at $22.01

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.01.

PSFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

See Also

