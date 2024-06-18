Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.20

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 79407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $45,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $95,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

