AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.56

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 482162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $70,617,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

