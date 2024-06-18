Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Update

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $303.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.45 and a 200-day moving average of $289.82. Amgen has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

