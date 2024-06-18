Alvopetro Energy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

ALVOF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 15,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,214. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 39.18%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

