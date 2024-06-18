Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 101,100 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 829,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.86% of Altamira Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

CYTO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

