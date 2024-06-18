Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.08 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $91.08 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005723 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

