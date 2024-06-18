Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

