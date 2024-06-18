ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

