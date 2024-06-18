Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALYA. Cormark upped their target price on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

Alithya Group Trading Up 1.8 %

About Alithya Group

Shares of ALYA opened at C$2.25 on Friday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.93.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

