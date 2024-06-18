Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 46,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BABA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. 5,733,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,088,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.