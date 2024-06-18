Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after purchasing an additional 338,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $582,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,275 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.27. 1,953,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,397. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

