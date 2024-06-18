Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AEVA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 59,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,975. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 33,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $130,930.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,525,554 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,729 shares of company stock worth $756,557. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at $20,730,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

