Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $630.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $518.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,616,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $18,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,224,000 after buying an additional 176,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

