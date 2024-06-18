ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.87

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 1350696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

