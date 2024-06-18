Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Down 10.8% in May

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 7,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

