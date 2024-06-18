Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 84 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $432,805,000 after buying an additional 466,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $678.95. 749,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,105. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $682.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.