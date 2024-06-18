Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $52,752,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,790,000 after purchasing an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MET traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 517,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

