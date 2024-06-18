Adirondack Trust Co. Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $759,810,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

TGT stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,051. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

