Adirondack Trust Co. Has $384,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 262.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $275.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $277.01.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

