Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 1,146 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.94. 663,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,560. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $269.40. The company has a market capitalization of $403.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

