Achain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $58,155.87 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

