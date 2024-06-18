Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

Institutional Trading of Accolade

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $2,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.11. Accolade has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

