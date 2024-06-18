Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $818,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. NIKE comprises approximately 0.6% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,853,000 after acquiring an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.00. 6,361,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.52.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

