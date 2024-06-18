Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $359,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $602.52. 1,240,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.74 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

