Accent Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,805 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.7% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,953 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $267.69. 485,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.62 and its 200 day moving average is $240.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $268.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

