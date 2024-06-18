Accent Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nasdaq Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.63. 1,619,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,398. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Insider Activity at Nasdaq
In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
