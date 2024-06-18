AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $173.01 and last traded at $172.27. 1,254,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,428,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $304.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

