Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Raised to $10.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 619,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.39. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.