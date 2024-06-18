806,665 Shares in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 806,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,308,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 14.40% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,022,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after acquiring an additional 432,431 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,255,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,744,000 after acquiring an additional 225,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYBB stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $385.02 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $46.38.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.