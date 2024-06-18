70,381 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. 604,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,623. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.