6,401 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,401 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.3% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $867.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,242. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $516.54 and a one year high of $870.56. The company has a market capitalization of $384.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

