4,973 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.01. 16,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average is $134.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $156.56.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

