25,900 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,799,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL remained flat at $27.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 374,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

