2,548,912 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,548,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,347,000. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,170,000 after acquiring an additional 869,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,212,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 698,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 653,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 164,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

