242,435 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,148,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,631. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

