21,057 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $3,219,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. 181,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

View Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.